The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €22.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €26.57 ($28.57) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.21. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($40.18).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

