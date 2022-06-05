The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $135.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APTV. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Aptiv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2,304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Aptiv by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

