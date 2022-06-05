The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “£149” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($188.51) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £138 ($174.60) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £138 ($174.60) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £134.50 ($170.17) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($196.10) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($170.17) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £147.83 ($187.03).

FLTR opened at GBX 9,282 ($117.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,709.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,923.07. The firm has a market cap of £16.31 billion and a PE ratio of -39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,600 ($96.15) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($205.91).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

