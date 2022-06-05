The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Target Price to $4.00

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of AUR opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

