The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TD stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.94. 1,561,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

