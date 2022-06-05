The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $172.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.38.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,767,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,700,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.