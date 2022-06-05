The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 825,388 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $44,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,085,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,485,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

