Thore Cash One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $4,052.14 and $1.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00212290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001899 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007466 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

