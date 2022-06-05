ThreeFold Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $27,430.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.64 or 0.08804427 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00447684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars.

