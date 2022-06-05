ThreeFold Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $24,687.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 304.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.90 or 0.01740432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00415615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

