Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Shares Bought by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,223 shares during the period. Tiga Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 5.34% of Tiga Acquisition worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 526,214 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 668.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Tiga Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 133,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,085. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.