Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $31.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,686.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,296,510 shares of company stock worth $160,108,285 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Toast by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Toast by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

