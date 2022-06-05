Toncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $1.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00004295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,367.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.50 or 0.12395968 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00432295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

