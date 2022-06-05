TOWER Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. TOWER has a market cap of $1.26 million and $468,584.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOWER has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

