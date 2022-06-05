TOWER (TOWER) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

TOWER (TOWER) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. TOWER has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $696,379.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Get TOWER alerts:

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

