Transcodium Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $36,130.09 and approximately $101.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

