Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,854.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,854.44 ($23.46).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.81) to GBX 1,525 ($19.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.24), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($301,652.28).

TPK stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,199 ($15.17). 459,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,219.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,104 ($13.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.27).

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.