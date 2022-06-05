Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 63,050 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 678,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

