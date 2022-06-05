Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.81. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 8,972 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOLWF. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

