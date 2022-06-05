Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

