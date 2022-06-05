Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.
Trip.com Group stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
