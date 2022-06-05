Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,840. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

