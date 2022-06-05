Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tritium DCFC.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DCFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DCFC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 206,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,859. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tritium DCFC (Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.