Truist Financial Boosts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $77.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.71.

NYSE:ADC opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Agree Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

