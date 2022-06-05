Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,997. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 29,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $22,280,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $67.28. 336,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

