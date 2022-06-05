TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of MEDS opened at $1.66 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 55.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRxADE HEALTH news, CEO Surendra K. Ajjarapu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13,000.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.