Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $304,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. 18,269,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,996,234. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

