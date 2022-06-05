Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,033,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $556,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $356.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.97 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

