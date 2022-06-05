UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UFPT stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $594.90 million, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

