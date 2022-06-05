Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.55.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $404.41 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.36.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
