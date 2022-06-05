Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.55.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $404.41 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

