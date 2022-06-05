Unicly Genesis Collection One Day Volume Hits $142.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $31,419.34 and $142.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 232.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.84 or 0.02214603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00433954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

