Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($44.28) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($52.25) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,705 ($46.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,569.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,707.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

