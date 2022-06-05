UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $78.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 209.30%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 134,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.