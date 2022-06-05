Valaris (NYSE:VAL) PT Raised to $80.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Valaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90. Valaris has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a negative net margin of 291.76% and a negative return on equity of 344.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

