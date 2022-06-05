Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 616,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $69,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. 1,786,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,855. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74.

