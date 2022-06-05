Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $46,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

