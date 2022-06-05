Venus Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Venus has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $55.60 million and $8.97 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00015268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,890.37 or 0.99904756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030882 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

