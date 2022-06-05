Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VET. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

