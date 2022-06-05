Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.23.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $269.44 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

