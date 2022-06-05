Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,139. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,427,000 after purchasing an additional 85,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after purchasing an additional 611,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.