VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Holdings Raised by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341,490 shares during the quarter. VistaGen Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.15 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.