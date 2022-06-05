WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,046,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKME stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 153,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,540. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $816.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

