Warp Finance Trading Up 1.7% This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.28 or 0.00095132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $132,164.55 and approximately $29,289.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars.

