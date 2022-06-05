Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $138,143,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.