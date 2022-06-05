Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to announce $489.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.00 million and the lowest is $478.60 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,465. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $122.47 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,992,000 after acquiring an additional 318,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,807,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $22,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

