Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $110.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMBA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.56.

AMBA opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen purchased 11,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ambarella by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Ambarella by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Ambarella by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

