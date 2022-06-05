Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $141.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

