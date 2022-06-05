Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $80.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

