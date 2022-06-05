Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.