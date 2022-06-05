Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $650,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

