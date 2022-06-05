Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,227,216 shares of company stock valued at $31,346,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of MRO opened at $31.68 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

